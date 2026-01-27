Left Menu

India-EU Trade Deal: A New Dawn for Assam's Economy

The new free trade agreement between India and the European Union, described as the 'mother of all deals', is set to enhance Assam's key industries like tea, spices, handicrafts, and minerals. This historic deal also includes agreements on security and talent mobility, aiming for a prosperous global partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:40 IST
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism about the newly finalized free trade agreement between India and the European Union. The sweeping deal, expected to invigorate Assam's tea, spices, handicrafts, and minerals sectors, marks a turning point in enhancing regional economic ties.

Dubbed as the 'mother of all deals,' the agreement is poised to create substantial growth opportunities for both economies while fostering a rules-based world order. It signals an ambitious drive to leverage trade and defense for stronger bilateral relations.

In addition to trade, India and the EU signed two critical accords on security and defense collaboration, as well as on facilitating the mobility of Indian professionals to Europe. This comprehensive strategic agenda sets the stage for deepened cooperation over the next five years via 13 key pacts.

