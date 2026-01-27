Alcaraz Shines Amidst Melbourne's Heatwave

Under the searing Australian sun, Carlos Alcaraz dazzled his way into the semi-finals with a commanding victory over Alex de Minaur on Tuesday at the Australian Open. Serving as a testament to his prowess, Alcaraz moves closer to claiming a historic Grand Slam feat.

Equally resilient was Aryna Sabalenka, who maintained her composure to dispatch an 18-year-old opponent in straight sets. Amid rising temperatures, officials were prompted to implement extreme heat measures, including the closure of roofs on the main courts to safeguard players.

Elsewhere, Elina Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff following a service meltdown by the American star. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev battled past Learner Tien, ensuring his spot in the tournament's latter stages. This year's Australian Open has been marked not only by its intense competition but by its extreme weather challenges.

