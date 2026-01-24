Left Menu

Sinner's Heat Escape: Italian Triumphs Amid Australian Open Heatwave

Jannik Sinner overcame extreme heat and physical challenges to defeat Eliot Spizzirri in the Australian Open. Down a break in the third set, rules allowed a cooling break, aiding Sinner's comeback. He secured a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory and advanced alongside several fellow Italians despite oppressive temperature conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:18 IST
Jannik Sinner, battling through intense heat, emerged victorious against Eliot Spizzirri in a gripping Australian Open encounter. Play was briefly paused, allowing Sinner the respite needed to recover and clinch the match. The Italian showcased resilience, turning a potential defeat into a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 triumph.

Extreme temperatures at Rod Laver Arena compelled organizers to enforce heat regulations, offering players much-needed breaks. Sinner initially struggled with cramps, but cooler indoor conditions favored his play. His opponent, Spizzirri, faltered despite strong support, marking the American's debut in the tournament's main draw.

Joining Sinner in advancing were Italians Luciano Darderi and Lorenzo Musetti, along with American players Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula progressing in other matches. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka headlined the night session, continuing an exhilarating day of tennis under challenging conditions.

