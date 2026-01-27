Heavy Snowfall Strands Travelers and Spurs Heroic Rescues in Kashmir
The Kashmir Valley witnessed significant disruptions in transport and air services due to heavy snowfall. Rescue efforts were mobilized, with travelers and military personnel rescued from snowbound areas. Local doctor Dr. Basharat Pandit showcased remarkable dedication by reaching his patients despite challenging conditions.
- Country:
- India
In the picturesque Kashmir Valley, heavy snowfall has severely disrupted transportation services, closing the Jammu-Srinagar highway and grounding flights at Srinagar airport, leaving many travelers stranded. The snow-covered landscape quickly turned chaotic, challenging emergency services and impeding the movement of military personnel.
Among the remarkable efforts to combat these disruptions was Dr. Basharat Pandit's exceptional journey. Emphasizing duty over difficulty, the doctor braved the snow-clogged roads by traveling part of his route via an excavator to attend to his patients, including expectant mothers, at a local hospital.
Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched extensive operations to restore road connectivity across the region. In a challenging rescue mission under adverse weather conditions, they evacuated stranded soldiers and civilians while ensuring critical communication routes were resumed swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- snow
- transportation
- disruption
- emergency
- doctor
- rescue
- roads
- airlines
- tourists
ALSO READ
Dramatic Emergency Landing: NASA WB-57's Belly-Flop in Texas
Indore's Bhagirathpura Water Crisis Unveils Health Emergency
Dramatic Rescue from Crocodile-Infested Lake: HYDRAA to the Rescue
High Court Orders Emergency Weather Plans for Hospital Campers
Dramatic Rescue: Industrialist's Son Freed from Kidnappers in Jharkhand