Heavy Snowfall Strands Travelers and Spurs Heroic Rescues in Kashmir

In the picturesque Kashmir Valley, heavy snowfall has severely disrupted transportation services, closing the Jammu-Srinagar highway and grounding flights at Srinagar airport, leaving many travelers stranded. The snow-covered landscape quickly turned chaotic, challenging emergency services and impeding the movement of military personnel.

Among the remarkable efforts to combat these disruptions was Dr. Basharat Pandit's exceptional journey. Emphasizing duty over difficulty, the doctor braved the snow-clogged roads by traveling part of his route via an excavator to attend to his patients, including expectant mothers, at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched extensive operations to restore road connectivity across the region. In a challenging rescue mission under adverse weather conditions, they evacuated stranded soldiers and civilians while ensuring critical communication routes were resumed swiftly.

