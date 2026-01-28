Destructive Storm Kristin Leaves Trail of Devastation Across Portugal and Spain

In a fierce assault on central and northern Portugal, Storm Kristin left a devastating impact, claiming the lives of three individuals and plunging over 800,000 residents into darkness. The storm, characterized by powerful winds and heavy precipitation, uprooted trees, damaged homes, and severely disrupted transportation networks.

Emergency services confirmed fatal incidents, including a tragic car accident in Vila Franca de Xira, on the outskirts of Lisbon, and two deaths in Leiria, a heavily affected district. With wind speeds reaching up to 150 km/h, the storm triggered over 3,000 weather-related occurrences, compelling grid operator E-Redes to hasten power restoration efforts.

As Portugal began its recovery, Kristin barreled into Spain, prompting disaster management responses. Strong winds felled a palm tree in Torremolinos, resulting in one fatality, while snowstorms paralyzed parts of the country, affecting major highways and setting off severe weather warnings. In response, authorities were forced to close parks and suspend outdoor activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)