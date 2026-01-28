Left Menu

Destructive Storm Kristin Leaves Trail of Devastation Across Portugal and Spain

Storm Kristin battered central and northern Portugal, killing three people and leaving over 800,000 without electricity. Tree falls and severe weather incidents were widespread. Portugal began recovery efforts as the storm moved into Spain, causing disruptions with heavy winds, snow, road closures, and a tragic palm tree incident in Torremolinos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:56 IST
Destructive Storm Kristin Leaves Trail of Devastation Across Portugal and Spain

In a fierce assault on central and northern Portugal, Storm Kristin left a devastating impact, claiming the lives of three individuals and plunging over 800,000 residents into darkness. The storm, characterized by powerful winds and heavy precipitation, uprooted trees, damaged homes, and severely disrupted transportation networks.

Emergency services confirmed fatal incidents, including a tragic car accident in Vila Franca de Xira, on the outskirts of Lisbon, and two deaths in Leiria, a heavily affected district. With wind speeds reaching up to 150 km/h, the storm triggered over 3,000 weather-related occurrences, compelling grid operator E-Redes to hasten power restoration efforts.

As Portugal began its recovery, Kristin barreled into Spain, prompting disaster management responses. Strong winds felled a palm tree in Torremolinos, resulting in one fatality, while snowstorms paralyzed parts of the country, affecting major highways and setting off severe weather warnings. In response, authorities were forced to close parks and suspend outdoor activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026