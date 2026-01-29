Lucas Paqueta's Triumphant Return to Flamengo: A New Chapter
Lucas Paqueta returns to Flamengo from West Ham United for over 41 million euros. Cleared of four spot-fixing charges, Paqueta emphasizes the move is for personal reasons. West Ham's statement highlights efforts to retain him. His career includes stints at AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais.
West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is set to return to his first club, Flamengo, as both teams officially announced the transfer on Wednesday. The financial terms remain undisclosed, though British reports suggest a sum exceeding 41 million euros has been agreed upon.
The Brazilian champions confirmed the acquisition with a celebratory social media announcement, calling it a historic milestone in global football. Paqueta expressed his gratitude towards the club, attributing his return to personal and family reasons after being cleared of spot-fixing charges in July.
Despite West Ham's efforts to retain Paqueta, including a contract lasting until 2027, the midfielder was determined to make a fresh start back in Brazil. His career has seen him play for clubs like AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais, and he was crucial in West Ham's UEFA Conference League triumph in 2022-23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
