Global Stocks Reach Record High Amid Fed's Rate Decision: A Market Snapshot

Global stocks achieved an intraday record for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar maintained its strength following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged, a move that was broadly anticipated.

The Fed cited persistent inflation and robust economic growth as reasons for maintaining current rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that a rate hike is not imminent, calming market speculation. While Wall Street awaits earnings from tech giants, the S&P 500 closed nearly unchanged after breaching 7,000 for the first time.

The U.S. dollar index saw a modest gain, recovering from recent losses, supported by strong fundamentals. Meanwhile, commodity markets reacted positively, with gold reaching new highs and crude oil prices rising. European markets experienced a downturn, influenced by corporate earnings and currency fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)