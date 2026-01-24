Left Menu

Chamoli Snowfall Sparks Road Closures and Swift Rescues

Amid heavy snowfall, Chamoli district faced road closures due to skidding vehicles. Authorities promptly shut down key routes for safety. Traffic on some routes has resumed, with active police management ensuring commuter safety. Rescue teams swiftly assisted stranded individuals, successfully averting casualties.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjeet Singh Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a rapid response to severe snow conditions in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, authorities closed several major roads as vehicles began skidding uncontrollably. This precaution was initiated following Friday evening's snowfall, according to Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Surjeet Singh Pawar.

Key routes such as the Mandal-Chopta, Gairsain, Gwaldam, and the Joshimath-Auli roads faced temporary shutdowns. However, SP Pawar assured the public that the situation has improved, with the Joshimath-Auli road now accessible. Chamoli's traffic police remain vigilant, managing road safety and facilitating tourist movements, particularly to Auli.

In addition to local efforts, heavy snowfall caused disruptions in other high-altitude regions including Nainital, Uttarkashi, and Tehri Garhwal. State Disaster Response Force teams promptly intervened, rescuing stranded motorists and passengers. Their successful operations, notably in the Ramgarh-Mukteshwar and Dhanachuli Band areas, ensured all individuals remained unharmed.

