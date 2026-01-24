Chamoli Snowfall Sparks Road Closures and Swift Rescues

In a rapid response to severe snow conditions in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, authorities closed several major roads as vehicles began skidding uncontrollably. This precaution was initiated following Friday evening's snowfall, according to Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Surjeet Singh Pawar.

Key routes such as the Mandal-Chopta, Gairsain, Gwaldam, and the Joshimath-Auli roads faced temporary shutdowns. However, SP Pawar assured the public that the situation has improved, with the Joshimath-Auli road now accessible. Chamoli's traffic police remain vigilant, managing road safety and facilitating tourist movements, particularly to Auli.

In addition to local efforts, heavy snowfall caused disruptions in other high-altitude regions including Nainital, Uttarkashi, and Tehri Garhwal. State Disaster Response Force teams promptly intervened, rescuing stranded motorists and passengers. Their successful operations, notably in the Ramgarh-Mukteshwar and Dhanachuli Band areas, ensured all individuals remained unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)