IAEA Review Urges Stronger Oversight as Sri Lanka Advances Worker Radiation Safety

Sri Lanka has made significant progress in protecting workers from radiation exposure, but must strengthen its regulatory oversight to fully align with international safety standards, according to a recent review by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The findings follow a follow-up mission by the IAEA Occupational Radiation Protection Appraisal Service (ORPAS), which assessed improvements made since an initial review in 2019. While dose monitoring services and exposure controls have improved, the mission highlighted the urgent need for clearer legislation and stronger regulatory enforcement.

“Sri Lanka is committing to an improved and fit-for-purpose legislative and regulatory infrastructure for occupational radiation protection,” said Hildegarde Vandenhove, Director of the IAEA Division of Radiation, Transport and Waste Safety. She noted the country has made “significant progress” in exposure control, monitoring, assessment and record-keeping.

The review team found Sri Lanka’s regulatory framework is undergoing major reform, with draft regulations on radiation protection and safety of radiation sources currently under development.

“There is strong cooperation among institutions, enhanced capacities and new opportunities for continued development to protect workers from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation,” said Kristine Marie Romallosa Dean, Head of the Radiation Protection Services Section at the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute and leader of the mission team.

The follow-up mission took place in Colombo from 24 to 28 November 2025, hosted jointly by the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council and the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board. Experts reviewed progress against the 2019 recommendations, identified good practices and issued further guidance to strengthen compliance with IAEA safety standards.

The mission team — comprising six international experts and an IAEA coordinator — conducted interviews with national authorities and reviewed activities at 11 facilities, including the Lanka Apeksha Hospital (the National Cancer Hospital) in Maharagama.

“This mission provides a valuable platform for Sri Lanka to align its practices with international standards in occupational radiation protection,” said K. K. P. I. K. Kadadunna, Director of Inspection and Enforcement at the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council.

“The insights shared will guide the next phase of our national journey to ensure the highest level of protection for all workers who use radiation in their professional activities,” added Thushara Rathnayake, Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board.

The ORPAS report acknowledged progress in individual dose monitoring, expanded technical capabilities, and strengthened human resources. However, it stressed that clearer legislation and more consistent regulatory oversight are essential to ensure uniform protection across all sectors using ionizing radiation.

ORPAS missions are an internationally recognised mechanism for strengthening occupational radiation protection programmes. Since the service was established in 2001, 29 ORPAS missions and 10 follow-up missions have been conducted worldwide.

Sri Lanka is encouraged to accelerate legislative reforms and regulatory strengthening, ensuring that gains in technical capacity translate into sustained, system-wide protection for workers.