SSC Stadium Shines Bright: A New Era for Sri Lankan Cricket

The Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) has undergone a substantial transformation ahead of the T20 World Cup with the installation of modern floodlights. This advancement is a significant milestone in the club's 75-year history, establishing it as the fifth international venue in Sri Lanka capable of hosting day-night cricket matches.

SSC will host five T20 World Cup games, beginning with the Pakistan-Netherlands fixture on February 7. The club now joins an elite group of stadiums, alongside Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, that meet international standards for day-night games.

This upgrade involves an advanced lighting system based on LED technology, featuring 630 floodlight fixtures and a sophisticated control system to enhance the experience for players, officials, and spectators. Additional improvements include enhanced dressing rooms and new amenities for match officials and VIPs.