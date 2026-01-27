Harry Brook Shines: Record-Breaking Knock in Sri Lanka!

In a dazzling display of batting prowess, England's white-ball captain Harry Brook made history on Tuesday at the R Premadasa Stadium. The dynamic cricketer scored an unbeaten 136 runs against Sri Lanka, marking the highest individual score by a non-Asian batter in One Day Internationals on Sri Lankan soil.

Brook entered the innings at number five and unleashed a ferocious counter-attack, reaching his century in just 57 balls. His explosive play, requiring only 66 deliveries, included nine massive sixes and 11 fours, leaving the Sri Lankan bowlers defenseless. The innings surpassed South Africa's Quentin de Kock's 128-run record in Hambantota from 2014.

Meanwhile, Joe Root added a century to his illustrious career, hitting 111 not out off 108 balls. Root surpassed Brian Lara to become the eighth-highest run-getter in international cricket, with 22,413 runs. England, led by Brook's heroics and other key performances, posted an imposing 357/3, setting the stage for a commanding victory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)