Godrej Properties buys 8.5 acre land in Pune for Rs 2,000 cr housing project

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said it has bought 8.5 acre land to build a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 2,000 crore. The proposed development will primarily comprise group housing and is expected to offer a developable potential of approximately 2.1 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 12:50 IST
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said it has bought 8.5 acre land to build a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 2,000 crore. In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has acquired a 8.5-acre land parcel through outright purchase at Mahalunge, Pune. ''The proposed development will primarily comprise group housing and is expected to offer a developable potential of approximately 2.1 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore,'' the company said. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, ''Pune is one of India's most vibrant urban centers, driven by robust infrastructure development and thriving commercial hubs.'' Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, is acquiring land parcels for future developments. The company has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. It has also entered the Hyderabad market recently.

