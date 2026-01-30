Left Menu

Delhi govt installs retina scanners cameras to Atal canteens

The Delhi government installed retina-scanning cameras at all Atal Canteens to prevent multiple meal purchases by the same person. Once a person buys lunch from one Atal Canteen, the system will not allow the same individual to purchase it again from another outlet on the same day, the official explained.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:25 IST
Delhi govt installs retina scanners cameras to Atal canteens
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government installed retina-scanning cameras at all Atal Canteens to prevent multiple meal purchases by the same person. The initiative aims to ensure that subsidised food reaches a larger number of beneficiaries. According to an official, the technology allows canteen staff to verify whether a customer has already availed a meal from any other Atal Canteen on the same day. An official told PTI that the cameras scan the retina of customers at the time of purchasing meal coupons and update their identification in a centralised system linked to all Atal Canteens across the city. ''Once a person buys lunch from one Atal Canteen, the system will not allow the same individual to purchase it again from another outlet on the same day,'' the official explained. However, the person can avail dinner later in the evening and lunch again the next day, the official added. At present, Delhi has 86 such canteens, with the government planning to open 16 more outlets this year. Unlike earlier locations near JJ clusters, the upcoming canteens are proposed near hospitals and universities to cater to patients, attendants and students, he said. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the implementation of the scheme. ''These canteens are in the pipeline. Sites are being identified based on land availability, and the focus is on public institutions where daily footfall is high,'' the official said. The scheme was launched by the BJP-led Delhi government on December 25 last year, marking the birth anniversary of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The government plans to set up 100 such canteens across the city, aiming to address hunger and food insecurity among economically weaker sections by providing nutritious meals at just Rs 5 per plate. The food served includes chapati, rice, vegetable curry and pickle. The canteens operate twice daily, offering lunch from 11 am to 4 pm and dinner from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm. To ensure orderly distribution, each canteen has a fixed daily limit of 500 plates each for lunch and dinner. Visitors collect QR-based tokens from the counter before receiving their meals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026