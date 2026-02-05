Iberian Peninsula Faces Severe Flood Threats Amidst Relentless Rainfall

Authorities in Spain and Portugal have heightened flood warnings as the Iberian Peninsula is battered by another wave of extreme rainfall. In Andalusia, 14 rivers are poised to breach their banks, exacerbated by heavily saturated soil from prior storms.

In Portugal, the Sado River surged over its embankments in Alcacer do Sal, leaving parts of the town submerged, according to local Mayor Clarisse Campos. Emergency services have been mobilized across both nations, with Portugal's armed forces deployed to assist residents as flood risks escalate.

Spain's weather agency, AEMET, predicts persistent downpours through the weekend, with heightened warnings of landslides and infrastructure damage. In response, classes across Andalusia have been canceled, as authorities urge residents to avoid travel and prepare for potential evacuations.