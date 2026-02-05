Left Menu

Iberian Peninsula Faces Severe Flood Threats Amidst Relentless Rainfall

Spain and Portugal brace for severe flooding as extreme rainfall looms over the Iberian Peninsula. With rivers and reservoirs nearing overflow, emergency measures are in place, including military deployment. Residents in Andalusia and Alcacer do Sal face evacuation as authorities monitor escalating flood risks.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Spain and Portugal have heightened flood warnings as the Iberian Peninsula is battered by another wave of extreme rainfall. In Andalusia, 14 rivers are poised to breach their banks, exacerbated by heavily saturated soil from prior storms.

In Portugal, the Sado River surged over its embankments in Alcacer do Sal, leaving parts of the town submerged, according to local Mayor Clarisse Campos. Emergency services have been mobilized across both nations, with Portugal's armed forces deployed to assist residents as flood risks escalate.

Spain's weather agency, AEMET, predicts persistent downpours through the weekend, with heightened warnings of landslides and infrastructure damage. In response, classes across Andalusia have been canceled, as authorities urge residents to avoid travel and prepare for potential evacuations.

