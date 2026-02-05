Left Menu

Tiger Terror: Big Cat's Livestock Attacks Create Panic in Rajamahendravaram

A tiger roaming near Rajamahendravaram has killed eight cattle, causing panic among locals. The tiger has been spotted for 15 days, moving from urban to rural areas. Efforts are underway with a tranquilizer team to capture the animal, while residents are advised to stay vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:08 IST
Tiger Terror: Big Cat's Livestock Attacks Create Panic in Rajamahendravaram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger roaming on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram has caused panic by killing over eight cattle in recent days. According to a forest official, the big cat has been sighted for more than 15 days, shifting between Rajamahendravaram and Divan Cheruvu areas.

The animal's movements have been tracked near populated and fringe areas, raising concerns among residents and commuters. A forest department official reported that a tranquilizer team from Pune has been deployed to capture the tiger, and CCTV cameras have been installed at critical locations to monitor its activity.

Authorities urge residents to remain alert and avoid isolated locations, especially at night. The forest department is actively working to safely capture the tiger or guide it back to its forest habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AMC Reverses Slaughterhouse Plan Amid BJP Opposition

AMC Reverses Slaughterhouse Plan Amid BJP Opposition

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu Over Renaming of MGNREGA Scheme

Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu Over Renaming of MGNREGA Scheme

 India
3
Empowering Unity: Youth Exchange Programme Bridges Cultural Gaps

Empowering Unity: Youth Exchange Programme Bridges Cultural Gaps

 India
4
U.S. Athletes Face Political Chill Amid Winter Games in Milan

U.S. Athletes Face Political Chill Amid Winter Games in Milan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026