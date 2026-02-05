Tiger Terror: Big Cat's Livestock Attacks Create Panic in Rajamahendravaram

A tiger roaming on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram has caused panic by killing over eight cattle in recent days. According to a forest official, the big cat has been sighted for more than 15 days, shifting between Rajamahendravaram and Divan Cheruvu areas.

The animal's movements have been tracked near populated and fringe areas, raising concerns among residents and commuters. A forest department official reported that a tranquilizer team from Pune has been deployed to capture the tiger, and CCTV cameras have been installed at critical locations to monitor its activity.

Authorities urge residents to remain alert and avoid isolated locations, especially at night. The forest department is actively working to safely capture the tiger or guide it back to its forest habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)