In a significant agricultural development, 97% of Russian crops were reported to be in normal condition as of February 5, an improvement from 87% during the same period in 2025. This promising figure suggests a strong harvest season, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

Russia's pivotal southern regions, known as the country's breadbasket, were previously affected by extreme weather. However, Andrei Sizov of Sovecon consultancy notes that the recent cold snap did not impact these areas negatively, and rising temperatures further bolster crop conditions.

Heavy snowfalls also promise adequate moisture as winter transitions to spring. Patrushev highlighted that Russia's 2025 grain harvest reached 142 million metric tons, the third largest in history, with 93 million metric tons being wheat, indicating a 9% increase from 2024 figures.

