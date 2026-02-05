Left Menu

Scandal at Zoo: Jackal's Untimely Death Raises Eyebrows

A zoo inquiry at the National Zoological Park found no evidence linking a jackal's death to a bear enclosure, though union claims highlight lack of protocol adherence. Charges of irregularity in handling and improper disposal without examination have sparked further scrutiny and administrative reshuffling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:25 IST
Scandal at Zoo: Jackal's Untimely Death Raises Eyebrows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Zoological Park is under fire following a controversial inquiry into the death of a jackal inside a bear enclosure. While the investigation found no direct evidence linking the jackal's demise to the bear den, it did uncover protocol breaches.

NJP Director Sanjeev Kumar revealed that procedures for dealing with inter-species encounters were not adhered to, prompting an inquiry report forwarded to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for further action.

Allegations from the zoo union suggest that the jackal's body was disposed of without a medical examination. Mishandlings during the investigation, along with administrative reshuffling, have intensified the scrutiny surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026