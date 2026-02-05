Scandal at Zoo: Jackal's Untimely Death Raises Eyebrows
The National Zoological Park is under fire following a controversial inquiry into the death of a jackal inside a bear enclosure. While the investigation found no direct evidence linking the jackal's demise to the bear den, it did uncover protocol breaches.
NJP Director Sanjeev Kumar revealed that procedures for dealing with inter-species encounters were not adhered to, prompting an inquiry report forwarded to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for further action.
Allegations from the zoo union suggest that the jackal's body was disposed of without a medical examination. Mishandlings during the investigation, along with administrative reshuffling, have intensified the scrutiny surrounding this incident.
