Grounded: Berlin Airport Closed Amid Hazardous Black Ice
Berlin Airport remains closed due to hazardous black ice, causing delays and cancellations for departing flights. The reopening time is currently unknown as the weather conditions persist. Airlines were already hampered by snow and freezing rain, as the airport struggles to resume normal operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:46 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Berlin Airport will remain closed on Friday due to the perilous black ice conditions, as reported by the German news agency DPA. An airport spokesperson stated that it is still uncertain when flights can safely resume.
The airport faced significant disruptions, with airlines forced to delay or cancel departing flights after snow and freezing rain wreaked havoc on Thursday.
According to the airport's website, current weather conditions have rendered all take-offs and landings impossible. The situation remains in flux as officials work to address the icy complications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin
- airport
- black ice
- closures
- flights
- delays
- cancellations
- weather
- operations
- airlines
ALSO READ
Opposition Leader Criticizes Statehood Restoration Delays
India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations
By cancelling thousands of flights in Dec, IndiGo effectively limited consumer access to air travel during peak demand: Regulator CCI.
Visa Delays and Unrest Force Iranian Shooting Team Out of Asian Championships
Government Shutdown Delays Key Economic Reports