Left Menu

Grounded: Berlin Airport Closed Amid Hazardous Black Ice

Berlin Airport remains closed due to hazardous black ice, causing delays and cancellations for departing flights. The reopening time is currently unknown as the weather conditions persist. Airlines were already hampered by snow and freezing rain, as the airport struggles to resume normal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:46 IST
Grounded: Berlin Airport Closed Amid Hazardous Black Ice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin Airport will remain closed on Friday due to the perilous black ice conditions, as reported by the German news agency DPA. An airport spokesperson stated that it is still uncertain when flights can safely resume.

The airport faced significant disruptions, with airlines forced to delay or cancel departing flights after snow and freezing rain wreaked havoc on Thursday.

According to the airport's website, current weather conditions have rendered all take-offs and landings impossible. The situation remains in flux as officials work to address the icy complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026