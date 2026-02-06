Grounded: Berlin Airport Closed Amid Hazardous Black Ice

Berlin Airport will remain closed on Friday due to the perilous black ice conditions, as reported by the German news agency DPA. An airport spokesperson stated that it is still uncertain when flights can safely resume.

The airport faced significant disruptions, with airlines forced to delay or cancel departing flights after snow and freezing rain wreaked havoc on Thursday.

According to the airport's website, current weather conditions have rendered all take-offs and landings impossible. The situation remains in flux as officials work to address the icy complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)