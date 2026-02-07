Karachi Ablaze: Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Fires

A wave of fires has hit Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, igniting concerns among officials and residents alike. This uptick follows the catastrophic Gul Plaza shopping mall blaze that claimed 79 lives. Investigations are probing potential foul play, and authorities have heightened safety vigilance across the city.

On Friday, multiple fires erupted across Karachi. One significant incident involved a plastic factory blaze in Landhi, where firefighting efforts successfully prevented loss of life. Authorities attribute increased public alertness to recent tragedies, leading to heightened awareness of fire safety protocols.

These incidents, combined with an explosion affecting a major water pipeline, have prompted Karachi's officials to prioritize comprehensive safety measures. Enhanced fire surveillance and public education are being prioritized to mitigate risk, as incidents continue to punctuate the city's daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)