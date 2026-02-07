Left Menu

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Sikkim on Saturday, with the epicenter near Maneybung. The tremors were felt across parts of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China. No injuries or property damage were reported, according to the Sikkim Disaster Management Authority.

Gangtok | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:35 IST
Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Rattles Sikkim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim on Saturday evening, according to officials. The quake's epicenter was located 11 km from Maneybung in West Sikkim, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The Sikkim Disaster Management Authority confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or property damage resulting from the tremors.

The earthquake was reportedly felt in Gangtok and other areas within Sikkim, as well as in regions of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

