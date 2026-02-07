Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Rattles Sikkim

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim on Saturday evening, according to officials. The quake's epicenter was located 11 km from Maneybung in West Sikkim, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The Sikkim Disaster Management Authority confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or property damage resulting from the tremors.

The earthquake was reportedly felt in Gangtok and other areas within Sikkim, as well as in regions of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)