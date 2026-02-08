Intentional Crash in Truckee: Mountain Town Stunned by Shocking Incident
A deliberate vehicle collision injured four pedestrians at a Truckee, California grocery store. A 49-year-old man drove into the crowd and was detained for assault and vandalism. Witness accounts describe chaos and fear at the scene, which unfolded in the scenic town known for winter sports.
- Country:
- United States
A vehicle rammed into pedestrians at a grocery store entrance in Truckee, California, injuring four people, including children. The 49-year-old suspect allegedly drove into the crowd intentionally, according to police.
Witness Scotty Mathewson recounted his experience during the incident, describing the chaotic atmosphere as parents sought to reunite with their children. The perpetrator was reportedly calm inside the vehicle until police arrived to arrest him.
The driver faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism, authorities stated. The picturesque town of Truckee, known for its winter attractions, was shaken by the unexpected event.
