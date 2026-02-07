Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Surajkund Fair: Heroic Police Inspector Killed, 11 Injured in Swing Collapse

The Surajkund fairgrounds witnessed a tragic incident when a giant swing malfunctioned, resulting in the death of Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad and injuring 11 others. The swing collapsed shortly after a gate fell, injuring two more, including a child. Prompt police action saved several lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:46 IST
A tragic accident at the Surajkund fairgrounds claimed the life of an on-duty police inspector and left 11 others injured when a giant swing malfunctioned and collapsed. The tragedy unfolded Saturday evening, shortly after a gate had previously fallen, causing injuries to two individuals, including a child.

The deceased officer has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad of Palwal Police, who exhibited valor and attempted to rescue others as the swing plummeted. Prasad, who was nearing retirement, sustained fatal injuries, according to authorities.

Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta were quick to respond, arriving at the scene to oversee rescue operations and ensure medical assistance for the injured. Meanwhile, ongoing investigations promise strict action against those responsible for the incidents. An FIR is set to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

