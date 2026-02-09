Desperate Times: Drought and Hunger Crisis in Kenya

The northeastern regions of Kenya are facing a severe hunger crisis, with over two million people affected by ongoing drought conditions, as reported by the United Nations. Cattle-rearing communities are particularly impacted, as climate change-induced weather patterns lead to disastrous environmental consequences.

Images of emaciated livestock near the Somali border have brought to light the vulnerability of these communities, who rely heavily on rain-fed agriculture. With recent rainy seasons falling short, the drought has led to significant livestock and crop losses, exposing inhabitants to food shortages.

Similar conditions stretch across the Horn of Africa, hitting Somalia, Tanzania, and Uganda, sparking concerns from global organizations like the World Health Organization and Islamic Relief. Experts attribute the crisis to climate change, emphasizing the region's need for robust support to counteract the effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)