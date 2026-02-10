Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Grounds Flights: Cuba's Aviation Struggles Amid U.S. Embargo

Air Canada has suspended flights to Cuba due to aviation fuel shortages caused by the U.S. blocking Venezuelan shipments, affecting air travel from February 10 to March 11. Other airlines are adopting refueling stops, while the Cuban government has not yet responded to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 03:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air Canada announced a suspension of flights to Cuba on Monday, attributing the move to a critical shortage of aviation fuel. The depletion comes as the U.S. continues to tighten restrictions on Venezuela's oil exports, a key supplier for Cuba.

The fuel crisis, projected to last from February 10 through March 11, emerged just days after Cuban authorities assured that air travel would remain unaffected by a new fuel rationing plan. In response, Spanish airline Air Europa plans refueling stops at Dominican Republic's Santo Domingo Airport while continuing Havana operations from Madrid.

Cuba's aviation industry, reliant on Venezuela for jet fuel, finds itself in turmoil as the U.S. pressures intensify. Canadian carriers Air Canada and WestJet are organizing flights to bring thousands of passengers back home, highlighting the widespread disruption for travelers amidst deteriorating U.S.-Cuba relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

