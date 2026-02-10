Fuel Crisis Grounds Flights: Cuba's Aviation Struggles Amid U.S. Embargo

Air Canada announced a suspension of flights to Cuba on Monday, attributing the move to a critical shortage of aviation fuel. The depletion comes as the U.S. continues to tighten restrictions on Venezuela's oil exports, a key supplier for Cuba.

The fuel crisis, projected to last from February 10 through March 11, emerged just days after Cuban authorities assured that air travel would remain unaffected by a new fuel rationing plan. In response, Spanish airline Air Europa plans refueling stops at Dominican Republic's Santo Domingo Airport while continuing Havana operations from Madrid.

Cuba's aviation industry, reliant on Venezuela for jet fuel, finds itself in turmoil as the U.S. pressures intensify. Canadian carriers Air Canada and WestJet are organizing flights to bring thousands of passengers back home, highlighting the widespread disruption for travelers amidst deteriorating U.S.-Cuba relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)