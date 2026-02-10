SA Weather Service Tracks Tropical Storm Gezani Near Madagascar

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Gezani in the south-west Indian Ocean, but says there is currently no direct threat to South Africa.

Gezani is located to the east of Madagascar and is moving westward under favourable environmental conditions.

Possible Intensification Before Madagascar Landfall

SAWS forecasts indicate the storm is likely to make landfall over eastern Madagascar on Tuesday, with conditions potentially supporting further strengthening before it reaches the island.

“Gezani is currently moving westward under favourable environmental conditions,” SAWS said.“As the system approaches Madagascar, environmental conditions may support further intensification, and Gezani could strengthen into a tropical cyclone, or possibly an intense tropical cyclone, before landfall.”

Expected Weakening After Landfall, Re-Intensification Possible

Following landfall, the storm is expected to weaken as it tracks south-westward across Madagascar.

However, SAWS warns that Gezani could regain strength once it enters the Mozambique Channel.

“Gezani is forecast to enter the Mozambique Channel late on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, where environmental conditions may once again become favourable for re-intensification,” the weather service said.

Some forecast scenarios suggest the system may approach the Mozambique coast later in the week, although uncertainty remains about its exact track and intensity.

Marine Warning Issued for Hazardous Conditions

SAWS has advised vessels operating in the south-west Indian Ocean and Mozambique Channel to exercise caution.

Rough seas, strong winds and hazardous marine conditions are expected near the storm, posing risks for offshore operations and shipping routes.

Seventh Named Storm of the Season

Gezani, a name contributed by South Africa, is the seventh named system of the 2025/26 south-west Indian Ocean cyclone season.

Continued Monitoring and Public Advisory

SAWS said it will continue monitoring Gezani closely and will issue further updates as new information becomes available.

The public and relevant authorities are urged to follow official advisories and weather warnings from reliable sources.