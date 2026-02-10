Bio-driven Solutions: Revamping Urban Drainage Systems for a Greener Tomorrow

Researchers have pioneered a novel method to revolutionize urban drainage by employing biological systems. Led by the University of Strathclyde, the team aims to enhance sustainable urban drainage systems (SuDS) with the use of plants and worms to cleanse contaminated soils.

This ecological approach is not only poised to cut down costs and emissions but also to establish infrastructure that remains robust over time. By integrating phytomining plants and earthworms, they demonstrate a process where SuDS become self-regenerative, reducing the need for costly and carbon-intensive replacements.

The pioneering work comes amidst increasing climate change-induced rainfall pressures, underlining the critical role that sustainable drainage systems play in urban resilience. Future trials with industry and local authorities are anticipated, pushing forward the transformation of urban infrastructure.

