Jammu's Colony Regularisation Saga: Progress Stalled Despite Early Momentum

In Jammu, the initiative to regularise residential colonies faces hurdles as a high court stay halts progress after 31 colonies were regularised. This initiative was driven by the Jammu Development Authority, following guidelines from 1974 to 2009 and court directions in 2010.

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah outlined plans for developing new residential colonies in Jammu. These developments will occur under a self-financing model or Public-Private Partnership arrangement, involving the Jammu Development Authority, Srinagar Development Authority, and Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board, pending board approvals.

On commercial activities within residential zones, Abdullah noted that the Jammu Municipal Corporation is enforcing compliance with building bylaws. Actions have been taken against 39 cases of residential-to-commercial conversions reported during 2025, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining the integrity of residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)