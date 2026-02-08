Delhi Boosts Connectivity with New Fleet of Electric Buses

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards sustainable transportation by launching 500 new electric buses, bringing the total number under the Delhi Transport Corporation to 4,000. This initiative was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a recent event in the city.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the introduction of these electric buses aims to bolster urban connectivity while simultaneously addressing air pollution concerns. These buses are equipped with air conditioning, low-floor designs, and safety features like panic buttons, offering a comfortable transportation alternative to the public.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh further highlighted additional developments in the transport sector, notably the launch of three inter-state bus services between Delhi and Panipat. He also mentioned efforts to enhance last mile connectivity and future policy advancements, including new EV and E-rickshaw policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)