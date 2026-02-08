Left Menu

Delhi Boosts Connectivity with New Fleet of Electric Buses

The Delhi government has introduced 500 new electric buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation's fleet, enhancing the total to 4,000. This initiative aims to improve transportation connectivity and reduce air pollution. By 2028, the fleet is expected to grow to 14,000 buses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:30 IST
Delhi Boosts Connectivity with New Fleet of Electric Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards sustainable transportation by launching 500 new electric buses, bringing the total number under the Delhi Transport Corporation to 4,000. This initiative was announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a recent event in the city.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the introduction of these electric buses aims to bolster urban connectivity while simultaneously addressing air pollution concerns. These buses are equipped with air conditioning, low-floor designs, and safety features like panic buttons, offering a comfortable transportation alternative to the public.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh further highlighted additional developments in the transport sector, notably the launch of three inter-state bus services between Delhi and Panipat. He also mentioned efforts to enhance last mile connectivity and future policy advancements, including new EV and E-rickshaw policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
3
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global
4
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026