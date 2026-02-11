Gangtok Faces Water Scarcity: Strategies and Solutions

Amid a severe water shortage caused by inadequate winter rainfall, residents of Gangtok will see a reduced water supply schedule, Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) officials announced on Wednesday. Water will now be delivered just once daily in the state capital's serviced zones as part of a trial supply regulation.

PHED Secretary Sailendra Sharma stressed the importance of water conservation during this critical period, urging commercial establishments to cut back usage and prioritize domestic needs. With natural sources drying up, the situation threatens to escalate if conservation efforts are not implemented promptly.

To tackle the impending crisis, households are advised to install float valves to ensure a fair distribution of water, particularly to those with lower pressure lines. Strict measures will be taken against those found wasting water. Meanwhile, an ADB-funded project is underway to source water from alternative locations, as directed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

(With inputs from agencies.)