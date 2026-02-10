Balancing Development and Conservation: Uttar Pradesh's Approach

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that all development in wildlife-sensitive regions will adhere to strict scientific standards, ensuring minimal impact on the environment and compliance with legal norms. Protection of wildlife and their habitats remains a priority, he emphasized during the 20th State Wildlife Board meeting.

In his address, Adityanath instructed relevant departments to submit development proposals with thorough environmental risk assessments and alternatives, emphasizing a balanced and sustainable approach. Twelve new proposals, including infrastructure and technological projects in eco-sensitive zones like Etawah and Gonda, received approval in an effort to balance development with environmental conservation.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of wetlands as natural heritage that must be protected and called for urgent action against silt accumulation under the VB-G RAM G scheme. Adityanath advocated for eco-friendly technologies in necessary tree-felling situations, promoting development that aligns with wildlife conservation efforts.

