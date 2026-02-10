Left Menu

Return of the Griffon: A Milestone for Vulture Conservation in Maharashtra

The sighting of a wild Himalayan griffon vulture in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve marks a major success in vulture conservation. This development indicates improving ecological conditions due to joint efforts by the Maharashtra Forest Department and BNHS, following the alarming decline of vulture populations in the early 2000s.

Updated: 10-02-2026 08:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant stride in vulture conservation has been achieved with the sighting of a wild Himalayan griffon vulture in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve. This marks a milestone in efforts to restore the population of these birds, which had declined sharply by 2004 due to harmful NSAIDs.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Director, Kishor Rithe, emphasized the importance of this sighting, pointing to improved ecological conditions resulting from extensive rewilding initiatives. The successful attraction of wild vultures to the area indicates progress in the collaborative conservation program between the BNHS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.

Since releasing captive-bred long-billed vultures earlier this year, ongoing initiatives have focused on ensuring these birds can adapt and thrive in their natural habitat. These efforts are complemented by technological tracking to monitor their survival, demonstrating the project's forward-thinking approach to wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

