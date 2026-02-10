Return of the Griffon: A Milestone for Vulture Conservation in Maharashtra

A significant stride in vulture conservation has been achieved with the sighting of a wild Himalayan griffon vulture in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve. This marks a milestone in efforts to restore the population of these birds, which had declined sharply by 2004 due to harmful NSAIDs.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Director, Kishor Rithe, emphasized the importance of this sighting, pointing to improved ecological conditions resulting from extensive rewilding initiatives. The successful attraction of wild vultures to the area indicates progress in the collaborative conservation program between the BNHS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.

Since releasing captive-bred long-billed vultures earlier this year, ongoing initiatives have focused on ensuring these birds can adapt and thrive in their natural habitat. These efforts are complemented by technological tracking to monitor their survival, demonstrating the project's forward-thinking approach to wildlife conservation.

