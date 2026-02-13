Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan's Balochistan region, USGS says

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan's Balochistan region, USGS says

An ​earthquake ‌of magnitude 5.5 struck Pakistan's Balochistan province, ‌the United ‌States Geological Survey (USGS) said on ⁠Friday. The ​quake, ⁠which struck 79 ⁠km (49.09 miles) away ​from Khuzdar, was at ⁠a depth ⁠of ​10 km, USGS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Har...

 India
2
BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

 Bangladesh
3
TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''we have no experience in looting.''

TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''w...

 India
4
Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026