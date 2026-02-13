UPDATE 1-Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan's Balochistan region, USGS says

An ​earthquake ‌of magnitude 5.5 struck Pakistan's Balochistan province, ‌the United ‌States Geological Survey (USGS) said on ⁠Friday. The ​quake, ⁠which struck 79 ⁠km (49.09 miles) away ​from Khuzdar, was at ⁠a depth ⁠of ​10 km, USGS said.

