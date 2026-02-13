UPDATE 1-Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Pakistan's Balochistan region, USGS says
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:34 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Pakistan's Balochistan province, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday. The quake, which struck 79 km (49.09 miles) away from Khuzdar, was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- Balochistan
- USGS
- Khuzdar
- United
- Pakistan
