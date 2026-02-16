Delhi's Parking Revolution: New Multi-Level Facility Unveiled

In a bid to alleviate parking woes in the bustling Nehru Place district, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor VK Saxena have unveiled a state-of-the-art multi-level parking facility. This new development marks a notable stride in addressing Delhi's critical urban infrastructure needs.

Boasting six levels, the facility can accommodate 650 cars and 352 two-wheelers, significantly easing the area's notorious parking congestion. Designed with automated systems, the parking complex employs intelligent management, digital displays for finding vacant spots, and a comprehensive surveillance system of 148 CCTV cameras.

With the inauguration of this Rs 60 crore facility, the DDA plans to continue developing similar spaces throughout Delhi, aiming to enhance urban living standards. The addition of nine EV charging stations further underscores the city's commitment to sustainable and future-ready urban solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)