Delhi's Parking Revolution: New Multi-Level Facility Unveiled

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a new multi-level parking facility at Nehru Place, addressing the parking congestion issue in the area. The modern structure has space for 650 cars and 352 two-wheelers, and includes intelligent management systems and nine EV charging points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:06 IST
In a bid to alleviate parking woes in the bustling Nehru Place district, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor VK Saxena have unveiled a state-of-the-art multi-level parking facility. This new development marks a notable stride in addressing Delhi's critical urban infrastructure needs.

Boasting six levels, the facility can accommodate 650 cars and 352 two-wheelers, significantly easing the area's notorious parking congestion. Designed with automated systems, the parking complex employs intelligent management, digital displays for finding vacant spots, and a comprehensive surveillance system of 148 CCTV cameras.

With the inauguration of this Rs 60 crore facility, the DDA plans to continue developing similar spaces throughout Delhi, aiming to enhance urban living standards. The addition of nine EV charging stations further underscores the city's commitment to sustainable and future-ready urban solutions.

