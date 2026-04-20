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Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Tuapse Port Blaze

A significant Ukrainian drone attack on Tuapse, Russia's crucial Black Sea port, resulted in a fire and one fatality. The attack, targeting the major oil and cargo hub, also caused damage to multiple buildings. Russian officials reported the destruction of 112 Ukrainian drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:06 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Tuapse Port Blaze
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A significant Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Black Sea port, Tuapse, has ignited a fire and resulted in at least one death, according to Russian officials on Monday. This event follows a similar incident on April 16.

Tuapse, one of Russia's key southern ports, plays a fundamental role as an oil product export hub and handles dry bulk cargo like coal and fertilizer. It also hosts a major oil refinery owned by Rosneft. Veniamin Kondratiev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, announced a large-scale drone attack on Tuapse.

Kondratiev reported one casualty and one injury at the port, while several city buildings, including educational and religious structures, suffered damage from drone debris. Russia's defense ministry stated that 112 Ukrainian drones were destroyed during the overnight operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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