Triple Cheetah Cub Joy: A Milestone for Kuno Park

Three cheetah cubs were born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, increasing India's cheetah population to 38, as announced by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. The births occurred within the framework of a significant conservation initiative.

The mother, Gamini, was one of the cheetahs relocated from South Africa, marking this as the ninth successful cheetah litter in India and boosting the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27. This development underscores India's dedication to wildlife conservation.

Yadav emphasized the importance of this achievement, stating it as a 'moment of pride for Kuno, and for India.' The translocation project involved 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa between 2022-23, heralding a new era in India's conservation efforts.