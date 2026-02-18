Delhi's Bold Move: Zero Waste Initiative Launched
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's South Zone has launched a standard operating procedure for achieving 'Zero Waste' status in colonies and institutions. The workshop, hosted at IIT Delhi, involved expert-led discussions on solid waste management, leading to IIT Delhi receiving a 'Zero Waste Institution Certification'.
In a significant step towards sustainability, the South Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi unveiled a standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at transforming colonies and institutions into 'Zero Waste' zones.
The launch occurred during an ''Action Workshop'' at IIT Delhi, orchestrated by the civic body and attended by notable experts, scientists, and community representatives.
Emphasizing the importance of collective action, MCD Deputy Commissioner Dilkhush Meena stressed the role of institutions and individuals in effectively executing the SOP, underlining IIT Delhi's exemplary practices as it received the prestigious 'Zero Waste Institution Certification'.
