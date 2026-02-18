Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Move: Zero Waste Initiative Launched

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's South Zone has launched a standard operating procedure for achieving 'Zero Waste' status in colonies and institutions. The workshop, hosted at IIT Delhi, involved expert-led discussions on solid waste management, leading to IIT Delhi receiving a 'Zero Waste Institution Certification'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:38 IST
Delhi's Bold Move: Zero Waste Initiative Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards sustainability, the South Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi unveiled a standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at transforming colonies and institutions into 'Zero Waste' zones.

The launch occurred during an ''Action Workshop'' at IIT Delhi, orchestrated by the civic body and attended by notable experts, scientists, and community representatives.

Emphasizing the importance of collective action, MCD Deputy Commissioner Dilkhush Meena stressed the role of institutions and individuals in effectively executing the SOP, underlining IIT Delhi's exemplary practices as it received the prestigious 'Zero Waste Institution Certification'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Software Glitch Disrupts Check-Ins at Major Airports

Software Glitch Disrupts Check-Ins at Major Airports

 India
2
Motherhood Meets Education: A Tenacious Tale of Determination

Motherhood Meets Education: A Tenacious Tale of Determination

 India
3
Fear and Tension: Threats Cast Shadow Over Ramadan

Fear and Tension: Threats Cast Shadow Over Ramadan

 Global
4
We are at threshold moment with Artificial General Intelligence on horizon: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

We are at threshold moment with Artificial General Intelligence on horizon: ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026