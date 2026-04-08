India Resumes Iranian Oil Imports After Seven Years

India is set to receive Iranian oil this week, marking its first purchase in seven years. This development follows the temporary removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products, a strategic move aimed at easing global supply shortages.

According to ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler provided on Wednesday, the shipment is expected imminently. This resumption of imports occurs amid ongoing Middle East conflicts that have significantly disrupted oil supplies, particularly through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

India's oil ministry confirmed last week that local refiners have procured Iranian oil as part of efforts to stabilize domestic supply chains and manage the geopolitical impacts on the oil market. The return to Iranian oil signifies a notable shift in India's energy sourcing strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)