Left Menu

India Resumes Iranian Oil Imports After Seven Years

India is receiving Iranian oil for the first time in seven years after the U.S. temporarily lifted sanctions. This move aims to alleviate supply shortages amid Middle East tensions, particularly disruptions through the vital Strait of Hormuz, as confirmed by ship tracking data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:06 IST
India Resumes Iranian Oil Imports After Seven Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is set to receive Iranian oil this week, marking its first purchase in seven years. This development follows the temporary removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products, a strategic move aimed at easing global supply shortages.

According to ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler provided on Wednesday, the shipment is expected imminently. This resumption of imports occurs amid ongoing Middle East conflicts that have significantly disrupted oil supplies, particularly through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

India's oil ministry confirmed last week that local refiners have procured Iranian oil as part of efforts to stabilize domestic supply chains and manage the geopolitical impacts on the oil market. The return to Iranian oil signifies a notable shift in India's energy sourcing strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement

Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement

 Israel
2
Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

 Nigeria
3
HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

HDFC Bank Stability: RBI Confirms No Governance Concerns

 India
4
Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026