Disguised Security to Safeguard Mathura's Festive 'Lathmar Holi'

In Mathura, security forces are gearing up to ensure the safety of participants in the famed Lathmar Holi festival by blending into the crowd as 'Huriyars' and devotees. The aim is to monitor potential rioters and suspicious individuals during the event.

Security arrangements are extensive; they include drone surveillance, anti-Romeo teams, and more than 1,000 police personnel from various districts to maintain order. Authorities are focusing on preventing incidents of harassment, with warnings issued to offenders.

Community leaders stress that inappropriate conduct tarnishes the festival's image. They urge both the police and the public to maintain a dignified celebration of this cultural tradition.