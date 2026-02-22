Left Menu

Disguised Security to Safeguard Mathura's Festive 'Lathmar Holi'

In Mathura, security personnel will be disguised as festival participants during the Lathmar Holi to identify potential rioters and ensure safety. With drone surveillance and anti-Romeo teams in action, officials aim to prevent indecent behavior. Warnings are issued against forcible acts, emphasizing community cooperation for a respectful celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:29 IST
  • India

In Mathura, security forces are gearing up to ensure the safety of participants in the famed Lathmar Holi festival by blending into the crowd as 'Huriyars' and devotees. The aim is to monitor potential rioters and suspicious individuals during the event.

Security arrangements are extensive; they include drone surveillance, anti-Romeo teams, and more than 1,000 police personnel from various districts to maintain order. Authorities are focusing on preventing incidents of harassment, with warnings issued to offenders.

Community leaders stress that inappropriate conduct tarnishes the festival's image. They urge both the police and the public to maintain a dignified celebration of this cultural tradition.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

