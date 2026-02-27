Water Crisis on Ghodbunder Road: Call for Construction Freeze

BJP corporator Manohar Dumbare has raised a serious concern over the ongoing water crisis affecting the residents of the Ghodbunder Road area in Thane. He has called on the Thane Municipal Corporation to halt any new construction permissions in the region, citing an acute water shortage issue.

In a formal letter to Thane municipal chief Saurabh Rao, Dumbare stated the problem's potential to impact public interest. The area, part of the Manjiwada-Manpada ward, reportedly boasts the highest property tax collection in the city but still struggles with substantial water supply issues.

According to Dumbare, residents are forced to purchase costly tanker water, with monthly expenses soaring into lakhs. By stopping new housing projects, he argues, existing residents could receive the water they rightfully deserve, preventing deceit and ensuring resource distribution remains fair.