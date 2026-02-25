Left Menu

Maharashtra Ramps Up Forest Fire Prevention with Advanced Equipment

Maharashtra's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced initiatives to improve firefighting capabilities and prevent forest fires in the state. This includes satellite-based detection systems and collaboration among local representatives, NGOs, and citizens. Recent incidents highlight the need for improved systems and replacement of old electrical wiring to avert future fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:53 IST
Maharashtra Ramps Up Forest Fire Prevention with Advanced Equipment
Ganesh Naik
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik declared efforts to bolster the state's firefighting capabilities, addressing forest fire prevention in various districts.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Naik responded to Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad's query, highlighting a satellite-based detection system and local collaboration to tackle 2025's recorded fires.

He emphasized citizen participation under joint forest management and electrical wiring improvements to avert future incidents.

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Connectivity

Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Conne...

 India
2
Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

 India
3
Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

 India
4
Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026