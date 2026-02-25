Maharashtra Ramps Up Forest Fire Prevention with Advanced Equipment
Maharashtra's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced initiatives to improve firefighting capabilities and prevent forest fires in the state. This includes satellite-based detection systems and collaboration among local representatives, NGOs, and citizens. Recent incidents highlight the need for improved systems and replacement of old electrical wiring to avert future fires.
Maharashtra's Forest Minister Ganesh Naik declared efforts to bolster the state's firefighting capabilities, addressing forest fire prevention in various districts.
Speaking in the legislative assembly, Naik responded to Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad's query, highlighting a satellite-based detection system and local collaboration to tackle 2025's recorded fires.
He emphasized citizen participation under joint forest management and electrical wiring improvements to avert future incidents.