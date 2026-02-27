Left Menu

New Zealand vs England: Clash of the Titans in the T20 Super Eights

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner chose to bat first against England in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match. The New Zealand team remains unchanged, whereas England brought in Rehan Ahmed, replacing Jamie Overton. Excitement mounts as these two cricketing powerhouses face off.

Colombo | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:47 IST
In a tense T20 World Cup Super Eights fixture on Friday, New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against England.

The New Zealand squad remained unchanged for the encounter, showcasing their confidence in their current lineup.

However, England made a strategic alteration by including Rehan Ahmed in place of Jamie Overton, adding intrigue to their lineup strategy. The match promises a thrilling face-off as these cricket titans vie for supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

