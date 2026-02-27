Rumbling Reminders: Earthquake Preparedness in the Himalayan Belt

A series of 57 earthquakes have struck the Sikkim-Nepal-Bhutan-Tibet region since February 9, with Sikkim recording 41 of these. The strongest tremor, measuring 4.6 magnitude, was recorded in Gyalshing on Thursday, according to Rinzing Chewang Bhutiam, State Relief Commissioner, Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Earthquakes and minor tremors have shaken Sikkim, but officials assure there's no significant concern. On Thursday, two earthquakes of 4.6 and 3.5 magnitudes hit the state. The first struck near Yuksom in Gyalshing district, while the second affected Mangan district. Authorities stress the importance of following safety protocols like 'Drop, Cover and Hold' during such events.

Highlighting community preparedness, Bhutia urged families to plan for safe zones and escape routes. He mentioned that schools are partaking in regular safety drills and disaster management initiatives, with safety education becoming a priority. Programs at the village level continue to raise awareness and strengthen readiness against seismic risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)