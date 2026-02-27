Left Menu

Rumbling Reminders: Earthquake Preparedness in the Himalayan Belt

Since February 9, the Sikkim-Nepal-Bhutan-Tibet region has experienced 57 earthquakes, with Sikkim witnessing 41. The State Relief Commissioner emphasizes preparedness, advising the 'Drop, Cover and Hold' protocol during tremors. Schools are incorporating earthquake safety education, and awareness programs are ongoing to enhance community readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:52 IST
A series of 57 earthquakes have struck the Sikkim-Nepal-Bhutan-Tibet region since February 9, with Sikkim recording 41 of these. The strongest tremor, measuring 4.6 magnitude, was recorded in Gyalshing on Thursday, according to Rinzing Chewang Bhutiam, State Relief Commissioner, Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Earthquakes and minor tremors have shaken Sikkim, but officials assure there's no significant concern. On Thursday, two earthquakes of 4.6 and 3.5 magnitudes hit the state. The first struck near Yuksom in Gyalshing district, while the second affected Mangan district. Authorities stress the importance of following safety protocols like 'Drop, Cover and Hold' during such events.

Highlighting community preparedness, Bhutia urged families to plan for safe zones and escape routes. He mentioned that schools are partaking in regular safety drills and disaster management initiatives, with safety education becoming a priority. Programs at the village level continue to raise awareness and strengthen readiness against seismic risks.

