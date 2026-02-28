Eco-Controversy: Pineapple Cultivation Raises Concerns in Kerala

The Kerala High Court has demanded a response from both the central and state governments regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) that seeks to immediately halt pineapple cultivation activities at the Athirappilly and Kallal plantation estates. This action follows concerns that such agriculture poses a significant ecological risk.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M expressed concern over the area's potential for generating man-animal conflicts. The court urged the Plantation Corporation of Kerala, which leases the land, to respond to objections raised against this agricultural activity.

Wildlife activist Angels Nair, who filed the PIL, argues that the pineapple farming persists despite prior objections from the Forest Department. Nair claims the discontinued lease agreement and subsequent environmental risks such as soil erosion, pesticide contamination of the Chalakudy river, and threats to habitats necessitate urgent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)