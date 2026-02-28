Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Labourer Falls from Under-Construction Building in Chembur

A fatal accident occurred in Chembur's Subhash Nagar as a 55-year-old labourer died and five others were injured after falling from an under-construction building. The deceased has been identified as Ramallu, while the injured include Gunadhar Rai, Usrai, Ramesh Rai, Vijay, and Sandip, all of whom are hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Labourer Falls from Under-Construction Building in Chembur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a 55-year-old labourer succumbed to injuries after falling from an under-construction building in Chembur's Subhash Nagar area. The incident, which left five others injured, was confirmed by a Fire Brigade official who noted the precarious conditions at the site.

The deceased has been identified as Ramallu, while among the injured is 22-year-old Gunadhar Rai, who is in a critical condition. The other injured victims include Usrai, aged 30, Ramesh Rai, aged 25, Vijay, aged 35, and Sandip, aged 27. They are all currently receiving treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, according to officials.

The accident highlights ongoing concerns about worker safety at construction sites in the region. Authorities are likely to investigate the incident further to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences. More details are awaited as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impact of U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran’s Energy Sector

Impact of U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran’s Energy Sector

 Global
2
BJD names senior party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candidates for Rajya Sabha polls.

BJD names senior party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candi...

 India
3
Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

 India
4
Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel

Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026