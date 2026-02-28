Tragedy Strikes as Labourer Falls from Under-Construction Building in Chembur

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a 55-year-old labourer succumbed to injuries after falling from an under-construction building in Chembur's Subhash Nagar area. The incident, which left five others injured, was confirmed by a Fire Brigade official who noted the precarious conditions at the site.

The deceased has been identified as Ramallu, while among the injured is 22-year-old Gunadhar Rai, who is in a critical condition. The other injured victims include Usrai, aged 30, Ramesh Rai, aged 25, Vijay, aged 35, and Sandip, aged 27. They are all currently receiving treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, according to officials.

The accident highlights ongoing concerns about worker safety at construction sites in the region. Authorities are likely to investigate the incident further to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences. More details are awaited as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)