Left Menu

Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

The death of an undertrial prisoner, Rajendra Kumar Singh, in Bihar's Buxar Central Jail sparked protests over alleged foul play. Singh, reportedly healthy before his death, was found with injury marks, fueling suspicions of mishandling. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation, with calls for justice intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:39 IST
Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sudden death of undertrial prisoner Rajendra Kumar Singh in Buxar Central Jail led to widespread protests from his family and locals, who suspect foul play.

Despite official reports attributing the death to a heart attack, relatives noted unexplained injuries on Singh's body, raising questions about possible abuse. Singh had been jailed for allegedly selling liquor.

Protesters demanded a transparent investigation, compensation, and a government job for Singh's widow. Authorities are ensuring a detailed inquiry with promises of holding those responsible accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

Norwegian Air Suspends Flights Amid Escalating Tensions

 Norway
2
Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran

Middle East Conflict Escalates: US-Israel Strike on Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

Tensions Surge as US and Israel Strike Iran

 Global
4
Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

Germany on Alert: Monitoring Middle East Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026