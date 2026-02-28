Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail
The death of an undertrial prisoner, Rajendra Kumar Singh, in Bihar's Buxar Central Jail sparked protests over alleged foul play. Singh, reportedly healthy before his death, was found with injury marks, fueling suspicions of mishandling. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation, with calls for justice intensifying.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The sudden death of undertrial prisoner Rajendra Kumar Singh in Buxar Central Jail led to widespread protests from his family and locals, who suspect foul play.
Despite official reports attributing the death to a heart attack, relatives noted unexplained injuries on Singh's body, raising questions about possible abuse. Singh had been jailed for allegedly selling liquor.
Protesters demanded a transparent investigation, compensation, and a government job for Singh's widow. Authorities are ensuring a detailed inquiry with promises of holding those responsible accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests and Slow Start Mark Release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'
Campus Protests Spark Tensions Amid Iranian Political Turmoil
Political Turmoil Hits Kerala: Tensions Rise Amid Allegations and Protests
Protests Erupt Over Low Wages in West Bengal's Public Sectors
Maharashtra's Onion Saga: Protests, Payments, and Policy Changes