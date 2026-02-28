Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

The sudden death of undertrial prisoner Rajendra Kumar Singh in Buxar Central Jail led to widespread protests from his family and locals, who suspect foul play.

Despite official reports attributing the death to a heart attack, relatives noted unexplained injuries on Singh's body, raising questions about possible abuse. Singh had been jailed for allegedly selling liquor.

Protesters demanded a transparent investigation, compensation, and a government job for Singh's widow. Authorities are ensuring a detailed inquiry with promises of holding those responsible accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)