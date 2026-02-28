Left Menu

Restored 'Annie' Set for Theatrical Debut After 35 Years

The 1989 cult classic film, 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones,' directed by Pradip Kishen and written by Arundhati Roy, is set for a theatrical release after being restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation. The film will premiere in 14 cities, with special events highlighting its legacy.

Updated: 28-02-2026 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 1989 cult classic, 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones,' directed by Pradip Kishen and written by Arundhati Roy, is making its way back to the big screen. The Film Heritage Foundation has carefully restored the film in 4K, ensuring that contemporary audiences can experience its cinematic brilliance.

Set to premiere in 14 cities, the film has already garnered attention following its screening at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival. Special screenings are scheduled with the presence of Krishen and cast members, celebrating the film's release and enduring appeal.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, who appeared in minor roles before their rise to fame, add to the film's historic significance. Limited editions of the screenplay, signed by the cast and director, will be available, offering fans a tangible piece of cinematic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

