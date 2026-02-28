Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

WOH G64, one of the universe's largest known stars, is currently captivating astronomers with its unexpected transformation. Situated in the Large Magellanic Cloud, this star has transitioned from a red supergiant to a yellow hypergiant, challenging existing astronomical models.

This rare evolution, observed over three decades, adds invaluable insight into the lifecycle of colossal stars. Typically, changes occur over billions of years; however, WOH G64's transformation is remarkably rapid, defying expectations and prompting further study.

Adding intrigue, WOH G64 is part of a binary system, with a gravitationally bound companion star that might influence its behavior. As researchers continue to observe this stellar phenomenon, they hope to unlock vast cosmic mysteries about massive stars and their life cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)