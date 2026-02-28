Left Menu

Britain Stands Firm on Nuclear Policy Amid Tensions with Iran

Following U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, Britain asserts its stance that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. While not participating in these strikes, Britain emphasizes its defensive posture and diplomatic efforts, aiming to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safety of its nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:31 IST
Britain Stands Firm on Nuclear Policy Amid Tensions with Iran
In the wake of recent strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, Britain declared on Saturday that Iran must be prevented from developing nuclear weapons. This assertion comes alongside Britain's commitment to defending its interests, despite its non-participation in the strikes.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened an emergency meeting and plans discussions with French and German counterparts, showcasing a coordinated response with international allies. "Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon," a government spokesperson reiterated, echoing Britain's enduring policy.

Emphasizing stability in the Middle East, Britain has fortified its defensive capabilities to protect both its interests and those of its regional allies. With an immediate focus on the safety of its nationals, Britain has advised against travel to Israel and Palestinian territories amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

