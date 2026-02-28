Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as U.S. and Israel Strike Iran

Russia condemned U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel for an attack on Iran, heightening tensions and risking catastrophe in the Middle East. Moscow criticized the move as reckless and potentially radiological, questioning the U.S.'s resolve given its comparatively short history against Persia's ancient civilization.

28-02-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has denounced U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel for a perilous assault on Iran that Moscow believes is dangerously escalating tensions in the Middle East. The strikes, targeting Iranian leadership, are seen as throwing the region into chaos, with Trump asserting it will eliminate a security threat and empower Iranians.

Russia's foreign ministry accused Washington and Tel Aviv of recklessly driving the region towards a humanitarian and economic crisis, warning that their actions could spark a radiological catastrophe. The ministry claims this escalation encourages nations within and outside the region to arm themselves further.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, criticized Trump's strategic patience, pointing out the young age of the U.S. compared to Persia's ancient lineage. Medvedev suggested that this move reveals the superficial nature of previous diplomatic overtures with Iran.

