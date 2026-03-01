Tragedy at Sea: Tug Boat Sinks Off South Africa

A maritime tragedy unfolded off South Africa's southern coast as one individual is presumed dead and five crew members are unaccounted for after the tug boat LEO sank. The multi-agency maritime body reported that the vessel sent a distress call Saturday evening.

The vessel succumbed to uncontrolled water ingress and sank early Sunday, roughly 80 nautical miles south of Mossel Bay in South Africa's Western Cape province. Of the reported 18 crew members, 13 have been accounted for, including 12 survivors and one presumed deceased.

Despite adverse weather conditions, search operations are ongoing for the five missing crew members. The South African Search and Rescue (SASAR) is leading the efforts to locate them.